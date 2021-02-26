Public urged to follow quarantine laws during long weekend

The public have been urged to follow the quarantine laws during the long weekend.

Most Sri Lankans will be on holiday from today (Friday) till Sunday.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana said that the public have been urged to avoid gathering as a group.

The public have also been urged to limit gatherings to only close family members.

“When travelling or having any gathering make sure it is limited to only close family or those you live with,” the Police Spokesman said.

The Police Spokesman said the public have been urged to always follow the quarantine laws.

He reiterated the need to wear face masks in public and maintain social distancing.

The Police Spokesman said that quarantine operations will continue during the holidays in the Western Province and others parts of the country.

He said that since October last year, the Police have arrested over 3200 people for violating quarantine laws. (Colombo Gazette)