Japanese destroyer makes a brief stop at Hambantota Port

A Japanese destroyer made a brief stop at the Chinese funded Hambantota Port.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship ‘Setogiri’ arrived at the port of Hambantota yesterday (Thursday).

Setogiri, with a 137m long platform, arrived in Hambantota with a crew of 220.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that the proceedings during the visit had been limited owing to the health guidelines stipulated for the prevention of COVID-19.

The ship was scheduled to depart the island today (Friday).

JS Setogiri (DD-156) is an Asagiri-class destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The Asagiri class is equipped for combat and interception missions, and is primarily armed with anti-ship weapons.

They carry two of the Mk-141 Guided Missile Launching System (GMLS), which are anti-ship missile systems.

The ships are also fitted to be used against submarines. They also carry Mk-32 Surface Vessel Torpedo Tubes (SVTT), which can be used as an anti-submarine weapon.

The ships have two of these systems abeam to starboard and to port. They are also fitted with an Oto-Melara 62-caliber gun to be used against sea and air targets. (Colombo Gazette)