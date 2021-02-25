SLFP reappoints Maithripala Sirisena as Chairman

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has reappointed former President Maithripala Sirisena as the party Chairman.

The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the SLFP when it convened today.

State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara was reappointed as the General Secretary of the party while Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva and Mahinda Amaraweera were appointed as Senior Vice Presidents.

Meanwhile, the SLFP Executive Committee also decided to reject the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) which investigated the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The Commission had proposed that criminal action be taken against Sirisena.

The report said based on the evidence, it is of the view that there is criminal liability on the part of former President Sirisena for the acts or omissions pertaining to the attacks.

The PCoI has recommended that the Attorney General (AG) consider instituting criminal proceedings against Sirisena under any suitable provision in the Penal Code.

The report further proposed that criminal action be instituted against former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera as well.

It said based on the overall assessment of the evidence before it, it is of the view that the IGP had failed to act as required in view of the vast amount of intelligence reports that provided him the background, development, and the conduct of Zahran Hashim, bringing in an element of criminal liability.

“Former IGP Jayasundera has failed to take effective and decisive action as the IGP of the country,” the report said.

The PCoI report went on to say that based on the evidence, it is of the view that there is criminal liability on the former IGP’s part for the acts or omissions pertaining to the attacks.

The Commission further recommended that the AG consider instituting criminal proceedings against Jayasundera under any suitable provision in the Penal Code.

The PCoI report has also held former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe accountable for the failure to prevent the attacks.

The report said based on the evidence, it is of the view that the lax approach of Wickremesinghe towards Islamist extremism as the Prime Minister of the country at the time was one of the primary reasons for the failure on the part of the then Government to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Meanwhile, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera received a copy of the report today. (Colombo Gazette)