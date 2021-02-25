Rs. 1 million worth school bags to 1,000 students in Monaragala from Port City Colombo

Port City Colombo recently made a donation of 1,000 school bags valued at nearly Rs. 1 million to schoolchildren of low income families in the Monaragala District who are entering their first year of schooling in 2021. The donation was handed over to Hon. Vijitha Berugoda, State Minister of Dhamma Schools, Pirivenas and Bhikkhu Education, as a contribution to the State Ministry program ‘Dinamu’.

The donation was made at the Port City Colombo premises. Also present at the event were officials from the State Ministry of Education, Raja Edirisuriya Executive Project Director of Port City Colombo, Yue Yeqing Assistant Managing Director of Port City Colombo, Yamuna Jayaratne Director Sales & Marketing of Port City Colombo, and Kassapa Senarath Head of Public Relations of Port City Colombo.

Following the donation, Hon. Vijitha Berugoda expressed his appreciation for Port City Colombo’s contributions and acknowledged the company’s efforts in preparing a world-class financial city for Sri Lanka. He commended Port City Colombo’s initiatives to prepare Sri Lanka’s next generation to be globally competitive, forward thinking and fully equipped to face future challenges. Port City Colombo pledged to continue its commitment in supporting the ‘Dinamu’ program and continue other initiatives that benefit the next generation.

About Port City Colombo

Port City Colombo is a brand new city development built as an extension of the existing Colombo CBD with an initial investment of US$1.4 billion and an expected US$15 billion overall investment when completed. Spanning 269 hectares, it is a sea reclamation project joined to the current central business district.

Port City Colombo is made up of 5 different precincts which comprises of Financial District, Central Park Living, International Island, The Marina and Island Living.

When completed, Port City Colombo is estimated to have some 5.7 million square metres of build up space, boasting some of the best in design in terms of Grade A offices, Medical Facilities, Educational Facilities, Integrated Resort, Marina, Retail Destinations, Hotels and various Lifestyle Developments. Using the latest sustainable city design and smart city concepts, Port City Colombo will be the hub of South Asia.