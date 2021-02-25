PCR test not required when released from treatment facility

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Individuals released from Covid treatment facilities and quarantine centers will not be required to undergo a PCR test when leaving, the Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association said.

Secretary to the Association M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that the Health Ministry has amended the exit process of individuals from Covid treatment facilities and quarantine centers.

He said a new circular has been issued instructing treatment facilities and quarantine centers not to conduct PCR tests when releasing individuals following their mandatory period of treatment or quarantine.

The PHI Association Secretary explained that infected individuals or their close associates are placed in Covid treatment centres or at quarantine centres for a period of 14 days.

After the completion of 14-days, if they show no further symptoms of the virus they will be released, he said.

Baalasooriya said usually by the 10th day the infected persons have almost recovered and by the 14th day have reached complete recovery.

He said however, some individuals who still show no signs of recovery and display symptoms of the virus will be immediately re-admitted and treated further.

The PHI Association Secretary said this is the procedure followed at present at all Covid treatment and quarantine centres, as per the instruction of the Health Ministry.

Pointing out that many allegations have been raised on the non-testing of infected persons or their close associates upon their release, Baalasooriya reiterated that this procedure does not pose a risk of the further spread of the virus.

He said only those who are ascertained to have completely recovered are permitted to leave Covid treatment and quarantine centres. (Colombo Gazette)