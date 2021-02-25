No law to remove Mandarin name boards at private institutions

By Indika Sri Aravinda

There is no legal grounds to remove name boards in Mandarin placed at Chinese projects in Sri Lanka.

Official Languages Commission Chairman Attorney-at-Law D. Kalansooriya told Colombo Gazette that action can be taken only if a State institution violates the National language policy.

He said that steps cannot be taken to remove name boards in a foreign language at private institutions.

Name boards in Mandarin have been seen at the Colombo Port City and other Chinese projects.

Kalansooriya said that such name boards cannot be removed as it does not violate any law.

Under local laws, Government and semi-Government institutions must give preference to Sinhalese and Tamil while English can be used as the third language. (Colombo Gazette)