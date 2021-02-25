First batch of vaccines via COVAX to arrive soon 

By Easwaran Rutnam

The first batch of vaccines to be given to Sri Lanka by the World Health Organisation (WHO) through the COVAX facility is to arrive soon, WHO sources told Daily Mirror.

Sources said that the COVAX facility is working directly with the Ministry of Health in this regard.

Cabinet had this week approved a proposal to sign the indemnification agreement submitted by the COVAX facility in order to expedite the procurement of vaccines.

Sri Lanka is expected to receive vaccines through the COVAX facility to inoculate 27 percent of the population.

Sri Lanka was earlier set to receive vaccines from the WHO through the COVAX facility to cover 20 % of the total population.

However, the WHO is now considering increasing it to cover 27 % of the population in Sri Lanka.

Apart from the vaccines through COVAX, Sri Lanka has decided to purchase COVID vaccines from the United Kingdom (UK).

The Government will purchase 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca in Britain.

The State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka has entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca to purchase the vaccines.

The Cabinet had this week also approved a proposal to purchase 10 million Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines for $ 52.5 million as a direct procurement from the Serum Institute of India.