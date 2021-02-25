Dialog Enterprise Rotary Metro Par 3 Golf Classic 2021

The Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan in partnership with Dialog Enterprise, the corporate solutions arm of Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, presents the Par 3 Golf Classic for the fifth consecutive year on March 13th 2021. The 2020 Dialog Enterprise Rotary Metro Par 3 Golf Classic was postponed to 2021 due to the Covid 19 pandemic. This year’s Par 3 classic promises to be a day of competitive golf for the members of the Royal Colombo Golf Club (RCGC) with the golfers set to tee-off at 7.00AM and 11.30AM in two separate groups, always adhering to current health regulations.

The Dialog Enterprise – Rotary Metro Par 3 Golf Tournament is a unique event, where the entire course is converted to a par 54 course, the only one of its kind in Sri Lanka. With the holes being of various lengths but all playing to a Par 3 each, this tournament presents a challenging yet fun outing for the players. This annual golfing event is held with the objective of collecting funds to aid multiple community development projects initiated, monitored and managed by the Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan. The partnership of Dialog Enterprise reiterates the company’s commitment to the advancement of the sport in Sri Lanka, but also in the enrichment of local communities.

Ruwan Gunasena, President of The Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan (RCCM) said, “We are happy to organise another year of both competitive and exciting golf for the 150 participants that have registered for this year’s event. We are very pleased to have our title sponsor Dialog Enterprise come in and sponsor our main fund raiser for the third consecutive year. This is the fifth year the Rotary Club of Metropolitan has hosted the event and it is bound to be another fantastic tournament that has become a much anticipated event at the Royal Colombo Golf Club. The Dialog Enterprise Rotary Metro Par 3 Golf Classic shows great commitment on the part of Dialog Enterprise and our other sponsors to help build and empower our underprivileged communities. Our theme for the Rotary year 2020/2021 is to ‘Create Equal Opportunities’ and with this sponsorship we are able to give the less privileged opportunities with the projects we fund. From the Gift of Life project which has enabled 50 children with congenital heart diseases to have surgeries to our long existing project to up keep and maintain Sri Lanka’s first Child-Friendly Police Station that includes a separate building in Ragama built by our club.

Other projects we are managing and supporting include Meth Sewa, a home for 125 mentally and physically challenged children located in the Wellawaya District, the Sunshine Games a sports meet and carnival for over 800 differently abled children, Little Minds Strong Values, a library of videos using songs, short stories and idioms targeted at preschool children highlighting strong positive values. In addition, part of the funds raised at this tournament will help the minor children of caddies and minor staff of the Royal Colombo Golf Club.”

Navin Peiris, Vice President of Enterprise Business & Large Enterprise Sales at Dialog Axiata PLC said, “We are honoured to partner with the Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan for the third consecutive edition of the Par 3 golf classic. As a responsible corporate we have stepped in to sponsor this prestigious tournament which is played in the best spirit of the game, in order to assist the less privileged and uplift communities. Dialog Enterprise has been a continuous supporter in the development of golf, sponsoring golf clubs, tournaments, promoting golf for school children and sponsoring leading golfers from Sri Lanka amongst others. We are delighted to be associated with this tourney and look forward to a challenging day of golf.”

The Gold sponsor for the event is Fentons, the Silver sponsor is John Keells Properties. Other partners for the event include Cargills, Mercantile Investments and Finance, M Power Capital, Widac, Peoples Bank, Asia Securities, Appigo, Wurth, Chatham, Victoria Villa, DRTV, Akbar Brothers, Park Street Gourmet and the Favourite Group.

The Dialog Enterprise Rotary Metro Par 3 Golf Classic 2021, being held on 13th March 2021, is set to be a memorable day of top quality golf, while raising funds for charity.