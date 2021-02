The Chapelton Estate Pradeshiya Sabha division in Bogawantalawa has been isolated with immediate effect, the Government Information Department said.

The decision to isolate the Chapelton Estate Pradeshiya Sabha division in Bogawantalawa has been taken by the task force dealing with the coronavirus.

Officials said that the area has been isolated after coronavirus infected persons were detected following tests carried out by the health authorities. (Colombo Gazette)