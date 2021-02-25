Aluthgamage acquitted in case over misappropriation of funds

The Colombo High Court today acquitted Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage over the case filed on the misappropriation of trade union funds.

Minister of Agriculture Aluthgamage was accused of misappropriation of funds belonging to the trade union called Sri Lanka Nidahas Kamkaru Congress.

The Attorney General had filed an indictment against former Sports Minister Aluthgamage for alleged criminal breach of trust of Rs.3.9 million funds.

The Attorney General had charged MP Aluthgamage of committing a criminal breach of trust with regard to Rs.1 million.

He further alleged that the Minister had misappropriated Rs.1.9 million and misappropriated another Rs.1 million belonging to the Sri Lanka Nidahas Kamkaru Congress.

The financial misappropriation is reported to have taken place from October 2012 to April 2013. (Colombo Gazette)