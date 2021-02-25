Airtel completes major Northern Province network enhancement

Sri Lanka’s most preferred telco brand among youth, Airtel Lanka announced the successful completion of a superior 900MHz spectrum rollout aimed at drastically enhancing user experience across the Northern Province.

The deployment of the new spectrum will result in an enhanced network experience and more importantly will result in wider coverage catering to the geographically expanding population in the province. The network enhancement is set to pave the way for the anticipated launch of Airtel 4G services in that area.

“The deployment of the new spectrum is critical to our growth strategy. The spectrum allows better signal penetration enabling an enhanced indoor experience and frees up capacity on our higher frequency bands, thereby enabling us to cater to the growing demand across a larger population spread across the region,” said Airtel Lanka Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Ashish Chandra.

These developments are part of a bold strategy from Airtel Lanka that will see the company leapfrog ahead in order to drastically raise the bar on user experience.