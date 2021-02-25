500,000 doses of vaccines arrive from India

A stock of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines ordered from India arrived in Sri Lanka today.

Acting Minister of Health Professor Channa Jayasumana said 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine arrived today.

He said the new batch was ordered under an agreement between the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka and the Serum Institute of India.

The vaccine doses arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Acting Health Minister Jayasumana said.

Sri Lanka had placed the order with the Serum Institute of India last week and was set to receive the vaccine doses by tonight.

The SPC and Serum Institute of India had entered into an agreement after the Attorney General approved the Purchase Agreement subject to amendments.

The new batch of vaccine doses received today is the second such vaccine stock to be received by Sri Lanka.

The Government had already received 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine from India in January. (Colombo Gazette)