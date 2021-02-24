Vision Care powers local tennis by sponsoring SLTA’s 105th Colombo Championship

Vision Care, Sri Lanka’s largest eye care solutions provider, has continued its commitment to boost sports in Sri Lanka by supporting the 105th Colombo Championship organised by the Sri Lanka Tennis Association (SLTA). The highly-anticipated tournament was held from 5th to 21st February 2021 with the participation of Sri Lanka’s finest tennis players across multiple age groups. Anika Seneviratne emerged the winner of the Women’s Singles title while Luca Knese won the Men’s Singles title.

Expressing his opinion about the partnership, Janaka Fonseka, Managing Director of Vision Care stated, “We are excited to be a part of this prestigious annual tennis tournament for the 5th consecutive year where everyone can witness some of the finest tennis talents in the country. At Vision Care, we are of the belief that sports play a big role in creating a healthy, active nation and therefore we are very enthusiastic about supporting sporting events, especially one which has such a long, rich history. Staying active is important than ever before given the pandemic situation in the country. Tennis is a diverse sport that can be enjoyed by individuals of all ages and is the perfect way to stay active outdoors while remaining at a safe distance from everyone.”

Vision Care offers a wide range of products for different outdoor activities including spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses. Vision Care has also expanded its services in the area of sports by introducing ‘Sports Vision Training’ for the first time in Sri Lanka last year. Sports Vision by Vision Care targets and strengthens the active visual skills needed to excel in sports which also enhances eye-hand coordination for superior athletic performance vital for any type of sport.

Vision Care has pioneered the technological revolution in eye care in Sri Lanka with high quality eye surgeon consultation, eye testing, spectacles and sunglasses, contact lenses, hearing aids and hearing testing. It has also pioneered the introduction of the best range of eyewear brands recognised globally to the local market. High quality, high precision contact lenses, optical and ophthalmic products are available at all outlets. Vision Care customers are able to choose from a wide array of top global brands for frames and sunglasses such as Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, Vogue, Ray-Ban, Coach, Boss, Carrera, Polaroid, Bvlgari, Versace, Oakley and many others.