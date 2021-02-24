US Secretary of State encourages UNHRC to back resolution on Sri Lanka

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today encouraged the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to support the resolution on Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the Council today, Blinken noted the lack of accountability for past atrocities in Sri Lanka.

“We encourage the Council to support resolutions at this session addressing issues of concern around the world, including ongoing human rights violations in Syria and North Korea, the lack of accountability for past atrocities in Sri Lanka, and the need for further investigation into the situation in South Sudan,” he said.

Blinken said the United States is fully committed to the universal protection and promotion of human rights.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with friends and partners in this body and in the NGO community from all regions, to ensure that the Council lives up to its mandate and effectively contributes to human rights around the world,” Blinken said.

Blinken also noted that the United States is now reengaging with the Human Rights Council and other important international organizations.

“I’m here to reaffirm America’s commitment to respect and defend the human rights of all people, everywhere. As the Universal Declaration of Human Rights proclaims: all human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent, and interrelated,” he said.

Blinken said the United States is placing democracy and human rights at the center of its foreign policy, because they are essential for peace and stability. (Colombo Gazette)