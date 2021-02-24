Public urged not to crowd at vaccination centers

The public have been urged not to crowd at vaccination centres set up across the country to provide COVID-19 vaccines.

Deputy Health Services Director General Dr. Hemantha Herath told reporters today that the vaccination of selected individuals from vulnerable groups from the Western Province is continuing at present.

He said the vaccination process is mainly conducted by the Colombo Municipal Council, Medical officers of Health Divisions under the Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Pradeshiya Sabhas.

Commenting on reports of over crowding at certain vaccination centres, Dr. Hemantha Herath appealed to the public to refrain from crowding at vaccination centres.

He assured that the vaccine will be provided to all people selected as part of the various vulnerable groups.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said the vaccine will be provided continuously at the vaccination centres until all those selected to be vaccinated receive the Covid vaccine.

He reiterated that the Government will not refrain from providing the vaccine to those selected and approved to receive the jab.

As a result, the public have been urged to refrain from crowding at vaccination centres unnecessarily, Dr. Herath said.

He urged the public to visit the vaccination centres when it is less crowded.

Dr. Herath further said that 12,555 people were vaccinated yesterday alone, while a total of 366,907 persons have been vaccinated so far in Sri Lanka.

The Government is currently administering the Oxford AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine acquired from India.

Sri Lanka is set to receive another batch of the vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)