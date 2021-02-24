President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris elected BASL President

President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris has been elected as the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

Saliya Pieris and President’s Counsel Kuvera de Zoysa contested for the post today.

At the election, Saliya Pieris secured 5152 votes while Kuvera de Zoysa secured 2807 votes.

Saliya Pieris will serve as President for the term 2021/2022.

Pieris had earlier served as the Chairman of the Office on Missing Persons (OMP).

Between October 2015 to March 2018 he was a Member of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

He was Deputy President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka from 2015 to 2017. Has been an advocate for the strengthening of human rights, a strong and independent Bar in Sri Lanka and consistently stood for the Rule of Law and the Independence of the judiciary.

He played a prominent role in the lawyers’ campaign against the impeachment of Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake. (Colombo Gazette)