Khan assures Gotabaya Pakistan’s support for Sri Lanka

Pakistan ​Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Pakistan’s support for Sri Lanka during discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today.

During the meeting, the visiting Pakistan ​Prime Minister had extended a cordial invitation to President Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

The Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said the one-on-one meeting between the two leaders was followed by delegation-level talks. The talks were held in a warm and cordial atmosphere.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the exceptional quality of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations marked by trust, understanding and mutual support. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of building robust economic partnership characterized by enhanced bilateral trade, investments, and commercial cooperation.

The Prime Minister also laid emphasis on deeper collaboration in diverse fields —particularly agriculture, tourism, science and technology, sports, education and culture. The importance of sharing experiences in poverty alleviation was stressed.

The Pakistan High Commission in Colombo further said the Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood by each other.

Imran Khan had re-affirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support to Sri Lanka in future. The close cooperation between the two sides in the multilateral fora was also re-affirmed.

While noting the close traditional and cultural ties between the two countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted that Pakistan has the potential of being a choice destination for religious tourism for Sri Lankan people. He particularly highlighted the rich Buddhist heritage of Pakistan.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his vision of peace, development, and connectivity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further emphasized the importance of regional cooperation through the platform of SAARC and the opportunities for regional prosperity through CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Colombo Gazette)