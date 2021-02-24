Imran Khan High Performance Sports Centre to be setup in Colombo

The Imran Khan High Performance Sports Centre is to be setup in Colombo.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his efforts to strengthen sports diplomacy, participated at an interactive session with the sports community of Sri Lanka today.

At this event, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Sports and Youth Namal Rajapaksa, in the presence of Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane, announced the commissioning of the “Imran Khan High Performance Sports Centre” in Colombo.

Pakistan announced a decision to provide PKR 52 million for promotion of sports in Sri Lanka, including through training and equipment. (Colombo Gazette)