HUTCH partners Spotify, bringing the world’s most popular audio streaming service to Sri Lanka

HUTCH, Sri Lanka’s preferred choice for mobile broadband services has teamed up with Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, to bring to Sri Lankan mobile subscribers a personalized listening experience.

Spotify will offer in Sri Lankans a stellar listening experience for local and international music of over 70 million tracks.

This Hutch-Spotify partnership will offer Sri Lankans Spotify’s large music catalogue at a monthly subscription rate from as low as Rs. 579 (exclusive of taxes). Both prepaid and post-paid HUTCH customers can subscribe to Spotify Premium, a subscription service that allows users to enjoy uninterrupted music.

GM Marketing of HUTCH, Hamdhy Hassen said: “We are excited to have partnered Spotify in Sri Lanka, which is bringing its global audio streaming services to Sri Lanka. With our island-wide 4G coverage and optimized data, Hutch is delighted to offer its customers convenient access to Spotify by paying through their Hutch connection, with no need for a credit or debit card.”