Government schools to close for the first term tomorrow

All Government and Government approved schools will close tomorrow, under the first stage for the first term for the year 2021.

The Education Ministry said the first stage of the first term will end tomorrow (25).

The Ministry announced that the second stage of the first term will commence on 15th March, 2021.

Earlier in February, the Education Ministry said all schools in the country will reopen on 15th March.

Schools in the Western Province which remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will also reopen on 15th March.

The academic terms of schools are being conducted in stages due to the coronavirus pandemic and isolation status imposed in various areas as a result.

Schools have been operating in stages since the second outbreak in October 2020.

Meanwhile, the GCE Ordinary Level Examination will be conducted from 1-11 March, 2021 as announced. (Colombo Gazette)