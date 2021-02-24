Draft resolution on Sri Lanka tabled in Geneva

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Core Group on Sri Lanka tabled the draft resolution at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, a UN spokesperson said.

Resolution HRC_46_L.1 titled ‘promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ was tabled on Monday, UNHRC spokesman Rolando Gómez said.

He said that the this was the first resolution to be tabled at the ongoing 46th Session of the UNHRC in Geneva.

“This is the first of many that we expect to see to be tabled over the coming weeks,” he said.

He said that all resolutions will be considered on the 22nd and 23rd of March, the last two days of the 46th Session.

Gómez also said that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will table a report on Sri Lanka today (Wednesday) at the Council following which the country concerned will respond.

The resolution tabled by the Core Group on Sri Lanka to ensure the prompt, thorough and impartial investigation and, if warranted, prosecution of all allegations of gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law including for longstanding emblematic cases.

It also requests the Office of the High Commissioner to enhance its monitoring and reporting on the human rights situation in Sri Lanka, including progress on reconciliation and accountability, and to present a written update to the Human Rights Council at its forty-ninth session, and a comprehensive report including further options for advancing accountability at its fifty-first session, both to be discussed in interactive dialogues. (Daily Mirror/Colombo Gazette)

Download (DOCX, 38KB)