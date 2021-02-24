Canada concerned over deterioration of rule of law in Sri Lanka

Canada is concerned over the deterioration of the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Marc Garneau, said that Canada is deeply concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in Sri Lanka.

He said this includes threats to human rights defenders and civil society organizations, suppression of memorialization, forced cremations of religious minorities and the deterioration of the rule of law.

Marc Garneau said the recent report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights highlights the need for the UN Human Rights Council to ensure accountability for crimes committed in Sri Lanka.

Garneau said Canada will continue to support measures that will support accountability, reconciliation and peace.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada was speaking at the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Canada is part of the Core Group which has tabled a resolution on Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council. (Colombo Gazette)