Upul Tharanga retires from international cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket National player Upul Tharanga today announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

In a letter sent to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC), Tharanga thanked Sri Lanka Cricket for the support and the guidance rendered to him during his 16 year International cricketing career.

He also thanked the coaches, players, administrators, management, and the support staff of SLC.

“Upul Tharanga has done a tremendous service as a player to Sri Lanka Cricket during his long career and has been an integral part of the National Team during its many achievements,’’ said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.