Twenty-eight Sri Lankan returnees test positive for Covid

Another 28 Sri Lankan returnees have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said today.

The 28 were among 518 people who tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Officials said that tests found that 28 Sri Lankans who had returned to the country were infected.

They together with the remaining 490 people who were infected, have been sent to treatment facilities.

A number of returnees have been found to be infected in recent days.

However, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva had told the Colombo Gazette last week that the repatriation of Sri Lankan migrant workers will continue, despite the spread of COVID-19 variants in a number of countries.

He said the authorities are vigilant of coronavirus variants being reported world over at present.

However, he said that despite the threats and objections raised by various parties to halt the repatriation of stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers, the Government has decided to continue with the process.

The Army Commander said that precautions have been taken when repatriating Sri Lankans.

He said the process has been structured in such a way to ensure the virus does not spread from migrant workers to the community in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)