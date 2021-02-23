The Steuart by Citrus initiates free direct delivery of all your delicious dishes

The Steuart by Citrus recently launched a free direct delivery service for the convenience and ease of their loyal customers. Hungry patrons located within a radius of 10 kilometers from Colombo 01 can now avail themselves of this free and safe delivery between 10.00 am and 3.30 pm.

With the new normal prompting more and more families to enjoy little luxuries from the safety of their own home, The Steuart by Citrus recognized the importance of offering it clients taste and value for money, and thus launched a free direct delivery service. The stringent safety precautions followed in the preparation, packaging and delivery process ensures that customers are able to enjoy signature Steuart dishes without compromising their safety.

Patrons can choose from a wide variety of mouthwatering dishes inclusive of grills, burgers, pasta and much more. To place your orders, call 076 5575 575. Dishes from The &Co Pub and Kitchen are also available on the Uber Eats, PickMe Food, Eat Meal First and Foodie apps between 10.00am and 3.30pm.