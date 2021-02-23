Sri Lanka to purchase vaccines from UK

Sri Lanka has decided to purchase Covid vaccines from the United Kingdom (UK).

The Government will purchase 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca in Britain.

The State Pharmaceuticals Corporation of Sri Lanka has entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca to purchase the vaccines.

A proposal by Acting Health Minister Professor Channa Jayasumana on the purchase agreement has been approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet has also approved the proposal on the purchase of 10 million Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines for US$ 52.5 million as a direct procurement from the Serum Institute of India.

A proposal to sign the Standardized Indemnification Agreement submitted by the COVAX mechanism in order to expedite the vaccination under the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility has also received Cabinet approval.

The Cabinet said the Health Ministry plans to vaccinate 14 million people out of the total population of the country against the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)