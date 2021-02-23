President and PM vaccinated

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters today that both the President and Prime minister have received the vaccine.

The Minister did not confirm specifics with regard to the place and date on which they had received the vaccine.

Minister Rambukwella said Parliamentarians have been receiving the COVID-19 vaccine under a protocol.

As such, the President and Prime Minister are also entitled to it, similar to the MPs, he explained.

The Cabinet Spokesman emphasized that it was essential to vaccinate prominent figures in the country, such as cricketers and public representatives.

He said this is so due to the matter being health-related. (Colombo Gazette)