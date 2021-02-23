Pakistani Prime Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka today (23).

Khan has arrived in Sri Lanka as part of his official two-day state visit.

He was welcomed at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake (BIA) by his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Pakistani Prime Minister is the first head of state to visit the country since the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his visit, Prime Minister Khan will attend bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, while several other high-level engagements are planned, including a business and investment forum, as well as a sports diplomacy initiative.

Both Sri Lankan and Pakistani Prime Ministers will together preside over an event to sign several mutually beneficial bilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) following their official talks at the Temple Trees today.

Prime Minister Khan will be accompanied by a high-powered business and investment delegation, consisting of Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood, and senior officials of the Pakistani Government. (Colombo Gazette)