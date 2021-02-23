Health authorities under pressure to bypass system

By Easwaran Rutnam

Health authorities said that there are attempts being made by some individuals to persuade them to bypass the system and give them the Covid vaccine.

A mass Covid vaccination program is currently underway in the Western Province.

Deputy Director-General of Public Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that a system is in place to provide the Covid vaccine to the public.

He said that under the system, priority is given to the public in high-risk areas in the Western Province, particularly to those in Colombo and Gampaha.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that some “requests” and other attempts are being made by individuals to obtain the vaccine, bypassing the system in place.

He said that, doing so would put the health authorities in a spot and disrupt the entire vaccination process.

“This would also result in the public losing confidence in the system,” he said.

He urged the public to be patient as the Government has decided to ensure everyone above the age of 30 is vaccinated.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the priority at the moment is for high-risk areas in the Western Province.

He said that local area Medical Officers of Health will inform the public in the respective areas when the vaccine is being provided.

Dr. Herath also said that the vaccination in specific areas will not be limited to one day but will be conducted on 2 or 3 days. (Colombo Gazette)