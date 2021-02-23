Habarana party raided, 18 arrested for violating quarantine laws

A party staged in Habarana was raided and 18 people were arrested for violating quarantine laws.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the party was staged in Laksirigama in Habarana.

The party had been staged in a lodge in Habarana in violation of the existing quarantine laws.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the 18 suspects who were arrested were produced before a Magistrate.

He said the 18 suspects had admitted that they had committed an offence.

They were later fined Rs. 2500 each by the court.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that since last October over 3000 people have been arrested for violating quarantine laws.

The Police Spokesman warned that failure to strictly follow the quarantine laws could lead to arrest and legal action.

He said that Police operations to arrest anyone violating the quarantine laws, including failure to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public, are continuing. (Colombo Gazette)