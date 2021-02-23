Government assures report on Easter attacks will be made public

The Government says the report by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks will be made public.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella displayed the document to journalists who attended an online post-Cabinet media briefing today.

Minister Rambukwella said the PCoI report was submitted in English and will now be translated in the Sinhala and Tamil languages.

He said following the translations, steps will be taken to submit it to the Cabinet, then the Parliament, and finally publish it as a public document.

After presenting the translated copies of the report to Parliament, then the Government will work on allocating a date to debate the report, if requested by the Opposition, the Minister said.

Stating that the ruling party has appointed a five- member committee to study, review and provide recommendations to announce the party’s stance on the report, Minister Rambukwella said the committee is currently engaged in reviewing the report.

He pointed out that the translation process and the ruling party committee’s decision will take nearly over a month, adding that various allegations have been raised during this period of delay.

The Cabinet Spokesman further said that all measures pertaining to the PCoI report on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks are being carried out simultaneously at present.

Assuring that the report will be submitted to Parliament, Minister Rambukwella said thereafter it can be decided if it has to be included in the Parliament’s Hanzard or if it requires to be discussed at the Party Leaders meeting.

Commenting on the report, Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirane said the over 700-page report which was handed over to the President on 1st February, 2021, was submitted to the Cabinet yesterday.

He said the Government is looking to present the report in Parliament, and this will be carried out within the next week.

Minister Pathirane further said the report will also be directed to the Attorney General for advise.

He said the Government will initiate action based on the advise of the Attorney General’s Department with regard to the PCoI report on the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Secretariat today handed over the final report of the PCoI on the Easter Sunday attacks to Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Speaker informed Parliament today that he will table the report in Parliament soon after he receives the copies.

He further said that he has sent the report to the Library of Parliament for the reference of all Parliamentarians. (Colombo Gazette)