Eva introduces Anti-Microbial technology for a better, safer menstrual experience

Eva, Sri Lanka’s leading sanitary napkin brand, recently launched their new and improved range of sanitary napkins enhanced with a Green Tea infused Antibacterial Layer to offer women a safe, odourless, and infection-free experience during their menstrual period.

The Antibacterial Layer is a first in the industry and heralds a revolutionary change in catering to the sanitary needs of the women in the country.

With billions of women and girls around the world of menstrual age, 75% will experience vaginal yeast, bacterial infections or period odour during their lifetime and these infections and odours can cause multiple health issues. The new Antibacterial Layer in Eva sanitary napkin products utilizes the latest in Anti-Microbial treatment technology to attract and kill microbes like bacteria and fungi.

The Green Tea essence, rich in antioxidants, is infused into the Antibacterial Layer to help neutralize period odour. Bonded into 6 layers of highly absorbent protection material with a deep channel liquid lock-in absorption system, a raised centre and a fast-absorbing top sheet, this new Antibacterial Layer with 100% improved absorbency will provide women the ultimate comfort and confidence for any activity.

For over 30 years, Eva has gained the trust of Sri Lankan women having offered only the very best of its products to the market. Eva is the undisputed market leader and a pioneer of many firsts in the sanitary napkin market of Sri Lanka including being the first to change the shape and form of sanitary napkins to fit the contours of the female body, the first to introduce sanitary pads with protective wings to prevent side leaks and bunching, the first to introduce a six-layered napkin for maximum absorption and leakage protection and now, the first to introduce an Antibacterial Layer infused with Green Tea essence for a safer and more hygienic & comfortable menstrual experience.

The Flagship brand of International Cosmetics (Pvt) Ltd. (ICL), Eva has been catering to the sanitary needs of Sri Lankan women since 1987 and is the leading sanitary napkin brand in Sri Lanka with a market share of over 80 percent.

ICL uses the best raw materials sourced from leading suppliers across the world, state-of-the-art international manufacturing technology and an experienced team of professionals & experts to design, manufacture, market, and distribute Eva to every corner of the country, making it available to over 10 million Sri Lankan women.

This success has strengthened Eva’s resolve and mission to continue to strive to offer the very best menstrual health & hygiene solutions to the Sri Lankan woman to empower her to lead a limitless life with confidence.