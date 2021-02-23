Cops detain youth from Wattala for promoting LTTE on TikTok

The Police have arrested a youth for promoting the LTTE using the video-sharing social networking service TikTok.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the youth was arrested in Wattala.

He was arrested after the content was observed by the cyber patrol unit of the Police.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the 25-year-old youth was arrested by the Terrorist Investigations Division (TID).

The youth had promoted the LTTE and slain LTTE leader Vellupillai Prabakaran using TikTok.

The Police had also found content on his mobile phone created to promote the LTTE.

Investigations had revealed that he is a resident of Hatton and was born in Mullaitivu.

The suspect is being questioned by the Terrorist Investigations Division.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged the public not to share or forward any content which promotes terrorism or extremism. (Colombo Gazette)