ASUS launches its first-ever exclusive store in Sri Lanka

ASUS Sri Lanka – the renowned multinational technology enterprise – has launched its maiden exclusive store in the heart of Colombo; the very first in the country.

The store is conveniently and centrally located in Unity Plaza – the only shopping complex in Sri Lanka that is solely dedicated for IT and IT-related solutions – and hosts an extensive range of electronics, computer hardware and peripherals including the ASUS ZenBook series, VivoBook series, Gaming series, and products for commercial, enterprise and corporate customers as well.

The store was inaugurated on February 23 by Ishkey Irshard – Country Sales Manager of ASUS Sri Lanka and Wasantha Dinuwan – Director and Proprietor of Unity Systems Solutions, where ASUS’ latest range of products were also showcased.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to host the first-ever exclusive store for one of the most sought-after brands in the country! ASUS Sri Lanka is witnessing an increasing demand for its range of personal, workstation and gaming solutions – especially among the Millenials and Gen Z. And it is humbling to be the one-stop-shop for a brand of this calibre,” stated Dinuwan at the launch.

Commenting on the reason behind the launch, Irshard declared: “ASUS Sri Lanka has established itself as a brand for the youth. And the skyrocketing demand for its products, especially among this demographic, is what prompted the need for an exclusive store in the country – the first of many more to come. We are elated by this significant milestone and are eager to better serve and support our Sri Lankan consumers as we continue to amplify our reach with more store launches across the island.”

He further added that: “In-store experiences remain tremendously crucial to retail despite the growth of e-commerce. This is because physical premises can give consumers a memorable, tactile and sensory experience that no digital alternative can provide. It is for this reason that we intend to open many more ASUS-exclusive stores around the country – in the hope of maximising our stores’ potential to emphasise our purpose as a brand.”

ASUS is highly reputed for its innovation and commitment to quality for products that include notebooks, netbooks, motherboards, graphics cards, routers, network switches, and related accessories. The bold and youthful designs, compact portability, precision craftsmanship, uncompromising performance, product versatility, and innovative solutions are what set the brand apart while also making it highly appealing to the younger generation.

For more information on ASUS and its products, please visit www.asus.com/lk.

About ASUS:

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world’s most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2019 and ranks as one of Forbes’ World’s Best Regarded Companies and Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.