Water supply to be restricted mainly in Western Province

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The water supply is to be restricted around the island, mainly in the Western Province.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) issued the warning in view of the prevalent drought experienced in the country.

Assistant General Manager of Billing at the NWSDB Priyal Pathmanatha told Colombo Gazette that water supply may either be restricted or supplied with low pressure during this period.

Pathamanatha said the public in the Western Province have been specially urged to use water sparingly due to the salinity issue in both the Kalu and Kelani rivers.

Explaining that sand bags have been placed to prevent the contamination of salt water with river water, he said due to the drought the river water has begun receding, resulting in an increase in salt water in the rivers.

Priyal Pathmanatha further said as the rivers are being affected due to the prevalent drought, water supply maybe restricted or supplied with low pressure islandwide, and mainly in the Western Province.

He urged the public to use water sparingly during this period and made a special appeal to extend their support to the National Water Supply and Drainage Board during this time. (Colombo Gazette)