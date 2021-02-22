Vaccination mostly for people in high-risk areas

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered mostly for people in places demarcated as high-risk areas.

State Minister of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle told Colombo Gazette the vaccine was initially rolled out in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts, as they were identified as vulnerable areas.

The two Districts were marked as vulnerable areas as they were reporting the highest number of Covid infections and deaths.

She said later the vaccination programme was extended to Grama Seva Divisions, which had reported a high number of infections over the past 3-4 weeks.

When inquired if there was a particular process or list for the selection of people to receive the vaccine, the State Minister said there were no such lists or criteria.

State Minister Sudharshini Fernandopulle urged the public willing to receive the vaccination to inquire from their area Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Department in this regard.

She said they will thereafter be informed on their eligibility to receive the vaccine and anyone from the age of 30 can inquire from their respective MOH Departments and obtain the vaccine.

The State Minister further explained that at present only certain MOH Departments in charge of places identified as vulnerable areas have been approved to conduct the vaccination process.

She said the limited vaccination process is being carried out depending on the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses currently in hand.

Dr. Fernandopulle said the vaccination process will later be expanded to other areas depending on the number of vaccine doses Sri Lanka receives in the future.

The State Minister of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention said Sri Lanka will receive another batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses on the 1st of March, 2021.

Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle said based on the new batch of doses the vaccination programme will be expanded to other areas of the country. (Colombo Gazette)