Vaas resigns just days after being appointed coach

Former Sri Lanka cricketer and Consultant Bowling Coach, Chaminda Vaas today (22nd February) announced his resignation from his post effective 26th March 2021.

He has also informed the Sri Lanka Cricket Board that he will not be available to tour West Indies as a member of the support staff.

Vaas’s resignation comes just days after he was appointed as Sri Lanka’s fast bowling coach and hours before the team was scheduled to depart for the West Indies.

“It is particularly disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Mr. Vass has made this sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team’s departure, based on personal monetary gain. The Management of SLC, and indeed the entire nation, hold Mr. Vaas in high esteem as a cricketer who has excelled for his country. His years of yeoman service have been appreciated and rewarded over the years both in status and in kind,” the Sri Lanka Cricket Board said in a statement.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that it is extremely disheartening that a legend such as Chaminda Vaas has resorted to holding the administration, the cricketers, and the game at ransom, by handing in his resignation at the eleventh hour, citing the administration’s refusal to accede to an “unjustifiable demand” for an increased USD remuneration.

Sri Lanka Cricket said that Chaminda Vaas is a contracted employee of Sri Lanka Cricket, already receiving remuneration that is in keeping with his experience, qualifications, and expertise, in addition to which he would have been entitled to the usual USD per diems offered to all members of a traveling squad. (Colombo Gazette)