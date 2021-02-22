UK says new resolution will maintain focus on Sri Lanka

The United Kingdom (UK) says a new resolution to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva at its ongoing session, will maintain focus on Sri Lanka.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the Council today that the UK will present a new resolution on Sri Lanka to maintain the focus on reconciliation and on accountability.

“Madam President, we want to see an effective international human rights system that holds to account those who systematically violate human rights. The Human Rights Council must be ready to play its role in full, or I fear we will see its reputation sorely damaged,” the Foreign Secretary said in his speech.

He said the UK wants the Council to succeed and so it will work with its international partners and continue to speak up in the Council for what is right.

The 46th Session of the UNHRC opened in Geneva today with Sri Lanka on the formal agenda.

The Core Group on Sri Lanka, consisting of Canada, Germany, North Macedonia, Malawi, Montenegro and the UK will be presenting a new resolution on Sri Lanka at the session.

The first draft (zero draft) of the resolution on Sri Lanka to be tabled at the session calls on the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to enhance its monitoring and reporting on the human rights situation in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)