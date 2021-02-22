Sumanthiran questioned by Police over P2P protest

The Police today recorded a statement from Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian M. A. Sumanthiran over the Pottuvil to Polikandy (P2P) demonstration held earlier in February.

MP Sumanthiran stated that Police personnel had recorded the statement at his office in Colombo.

He is the second MP to be questioned over the demonstration.

A three-day demonstration was carried out from Pottuvil in Ampara to Polikandy in Jaffna from the 3rd to 6th of February.

At the time of the demonstration, MP Sumanthiran said it was conducted to raise awareness on the Government’s continuous restrictions imposed on the minorities, illegal acquirement of lands belonging to the people in the North and East, urging the release of Tamil political prisoners, and to protest all forms of human rights violations in Sri Lanka.

Following his participation in the P2P demonstration, the special security assigned to TNA MP M. A. Sumanthiran was withdrawn the day after the demonstration.

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara had instructed for MP Sumanthiran’s special security to be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Police recorded statements from Ilalankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) MP Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam last week (19), over his participation in the P2P demonstration.

MP Rasamanickam said he offered an explanation on the P2P demonstration to officers from six Police stations. (Colombo Gazette)