Sri Lanka to receive another 500,000 doses of vaccines on Thursday

Sri Lanka is to receive another 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, the Health Ministry said today.

Acting Health Minister Professor Channa Jayasumana said the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd has confirmed delivery of the next consignment of vaccines for Sri Lanka.

He said Sri Lanka will receive 500,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine on Thursday night.

The consignment was ordered by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka.

Last week (19), the Government signed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

The State Pharmaceuticals Corporation said Sri Lanka will purchase 10 million doses of Covid vaccines under the agreement.

The agreement was signed after Attorney General Dappula de Livera approved the Purchase Agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccines from India, on Monday (15).

India has already gifted 500,000 Covishield vaccines to Sri Lanka.

The COVID-19 Vaccine, Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine, is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. (Colombo Gazette)