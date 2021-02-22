Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara tests positive

Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said Lahiru Kumara, who is a fast bowler, was part of the Sri Lankan squad set to tour the West Indies which was to depart for the Caribbean tonight.

The SLC said the detection was made following PCR tests carried out on the squad nominated to take part in the ‘White Ball’ segment of the Tour of West Indies.

The PCR tests were carried out on the squad members yesterday (21).

The SLC further said immediately upon identification, Lahiru Kumara has been directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on COVID – 19.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols.

Sri Lanka is set to tour the West Indies for a series of two tests, three One Day Internationals, and three Twenty-20 matches from 3rd March- 1st April, 2021. (Colombo Gazette)