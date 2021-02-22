Police seize gloves with images of Buddha, Jesus and Mary

The Police have seized over 300 gloves with images of Lord Buddha, Jesus Christ and Mother Mary.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that three suspects were arrested in Poojapitiya with the gloves.

He said that 311 gloves were seized from the suspects.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the images of Lord Buddha, Jesus Christ and Mother Mary were printed on the gloves to be sold.

He said the suspects were arrested on the basis that they were engaged in an act which will hurt the sentiments of religious communities in Sri Lanka.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the arrest was made under existing laws.

The Poojapitiya Police is conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)