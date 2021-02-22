Number of guests for weddings to remain at 150

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The number of maximum guests for weddings will remain unchanged at 150.

Earlier, the Government was contemplating a revision from 150 to 50 guests due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

State Minister of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle told Colombo Gazette that a discussion was held on revising the maximum number of guests for weddings due the current coronavirus pandemic.

She said weddings were identified as hotspots for the spread of COVID-19 and therefore it was proposed to reduce the number of guests in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

Pointing out that many objections were raised by various party over the revision, she said the Government also observed a decline in coronavirus cases.

State Minister Fernandopulle said further to these facts, it was also highlighted that a reduction of guests will lead to a lot of social and economic issues.

She said it was observed that this could affect the livelihoods of those engaged in the wedding industry.

Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle said taking into consideration these facts, health authorities decided not to revise the existing guidelines issued on the maximum number of guests permitted for weddings.

She said the maximum number of guests for wedding will be unchanged and will remain at 150. (Colombo Gazette)