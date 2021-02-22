Foreign diplomats in Sri Lanka get vaccinated

Foreign diplomats based in Sri Lanka have been given the coronavirus vaccine.

The Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka Ashraf Haidari tweeted saying he got the jab today.

“Joined Education Minister G. L. Peiris and my friend High Commissioner Gopal Baglay to get our #Covishield shots today. Our thanks to the Sri Lankan Government for offering the #COVID19 vaccine to diplomats, and to India’s #VaccineMaitri for making it possible. Great partnership” he tweeted.

Sri Lanka commenced administering the vaccine initially to frontline health workers, and Military and Police personnel.

Thereafter, health authorities commenced the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the general public identified as vulnerable groups in the Western Province on 15th February.

The Colombo Municipal Council commenced the vaccination process.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarians, who were included in the vulnerable group, were vaccinated from 16th February. (Colombo Gazette)