D. Samson Industries (Pvt) Ltd. signs MoU with the NIROGI LANKA Project of Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA)

D. Samson Industries recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) for the production of a Beta Brand-Diabetic Shoe Range under the NIROGI LANKA Project.

Dr. Padma Gunarathne, the President of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, Dilshan Rajapaksa, Director at D. Samson Industries (Pvt) Ltd., Dr. Chathuranga Ranasinghe, the Chairperson of NIROGI Lanka project, Dr. Thusitha Kahaduwa, Oshini Jayasooriya, Business Development Manager at DSI and Janaka Bandara, Assistant Business Development Manager at DSI were present at the signing of the MoU.

Recognizing the gap in the market for diabetic shoes and the necessity to produce footwear that is tailored to the comforts of diabetic patients, D. Samson Industries (Pvt) Ltd. has decided to collaborate with SLMA as well as the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Colombo (FOMUOC). Being involved in the production and marketing of footwear in Sri Lanka and on an international level, D. Samson Industries is motivated to provide the best service for their consumers. ‘NIROGI LANKA’ is a project under the Sri Lanka Medical Association, which provided technical expertise to DSI in developing diabetes ulcer prevention shoes during 2016/2017 as ‘NIROGI Diabetic footwear’. This collaboration further extended towards the development of beta diabetic ‘prescription shoes’ in accordance with the objectives of this project.

Beta diabetic shoes are specially designed shoes intended to offer protection for diabetic feet by increasing comfort and reducing irritation. With a protective interior made with soft material and with no stitching, and soft and stretchable material these beta diabetic shoes cater to the tenderness of diabetic feet. The special insoles that provide support and reduce pressure on the bottom of the foot coupled with the specially designed lightweight soles are for optimum comfort of the diabetic patients.

With technical advice, research and support from the FOMUOC and NIROGI SLMA, the Beta brand diabetic footwear will be continuously modified and improved to ensure that it caters to the requirements of patients. NIROGI will communicate the availability of the footwear to doctors and allied healthcare professionals to facilitate an awareness of the product in the market.