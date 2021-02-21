Over 1500 airport workers vaccinated

Over 1500 airport workers have been vaccinated, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL) said.

The Covid vaccination process of the airport staff commenced on 17th February in coordination with the Sri Lanka health authorities.

The inoculation drive began with priority being placed on its frontline airport workforce on a voluntary basis.

“Our workforce vaccination program is another step forward to safeguard our colleagues who serve many passengers who walk through our doors at our airports and also assist to move essential goods around the world. By 19th of February 2021, approximately 1500 employees of AASL and other airport-related agencies had been vaccinated,” AASL said.

AASL said that together with other measures they ensure the health and safety of all passengers, employees, and the communities they serve at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The program was launched under the guidance of Major General (Rtd) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL). (Colombo Gazette)