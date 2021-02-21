Home quarantine regulations being grossly violated

Home quarantine regulations are being grossly violated in some areas.

The Police said that they have received information of the public violating the home quarantine regulations in some areas.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that if anyone is directed to self-isolate or home quarantine they must stay indoors.

“If anyone steps out that is a violation of the quarantine law,” DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The Police Spokesman said that the authorities will have a close eye on those violating the quarantine law with regards to the regulations on home quarantine.

Earlier this month the Police had warned that legal action will be filed against individuals who violate quarantine regulations.

A special operation was also launched this month to apprehend those disregarding quarantine regulations.

The Police said that legal action will be taken against those who violate the home quarantine regulations after they complete their quarantine period.

The Police also said that stern action will be taken against those entertaining visitors while placed in home quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)