Another 15 Sri Lankan returnees test positive for Covid

Another 15 Sri Lankan returnees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that the 15 people were among 543 people who tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Over the past three days a number of Sri Lankans who returned from overseas had tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly, 15 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas were found to be infected over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

There have been concerns the returnees may transmit the new variant of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

However, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva had told the Colombo Gazette last week that the repatriation of Sri Lankan migrant workers will continue, despite the spread of COVID-19 variants in a number of countries.

He said the authorities are vigilant of coronavirus variants being reported world over at present.

However, he said that despite the threats and objections raised by various parties to halt the repatriation of stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers, the Government has decided to continue with the process.

The Army Commander said that precautions have been taken when repatriating Sri Lankans.

He said the process has been structured in such a way to ensure the virus does not spread from migrant workers to the community in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)