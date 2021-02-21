ACJU says Muslim community in Sri Lanka unjustly demonized

The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) says the Muslim community in Sri Lanka and its representative organizations and institutions have been unjustly portrayed and demonized.

ACJU says this has caused the community to be viewed with suspicion resulting in irreparable harm to communal harmony.

“While living in a country with people of diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, Muslims in Sri Lanka have co-existed and continued to co-exist with those of other communities while preserving their unique religious and cultural values,” ACJU said.

ACJU noted that institutes and systems such as Masjids, Arabic Madarasas, Quran Madarasas – Maktabs, Ahadiya, Muslim Personal Laws, Halal food consumption etc, that are prevalent in this country have facilitated the Muslims to live as good citizens of this country while preserving their religious and cultural values.

“It is a well-known fact to those who are well-informed that these organizations do not pose any threat to national security or the social coexistence of the country,” ACJU said.

The ACJU noted that the heinous Easter Sunday terrorist attacks carried out on 21/4/2019 by imposters claiming to be Muslims have been unreservedly condemned by the Muslim community and its representative organizations and institutions.

“Terrorists must be punished. Terrorism must be eliminated. But innocent persons must not be harassed or incarcerated. Muslim institutions which had served the community must not be made the scape goats for the terrorist attacks. As a consequence of this attack, the Muslim Community and its representative organizations and institutions have been unjustly portrayed and demonized causing the community to be viewed with suspicion resulting in irreparable harm to communal harmony,” ACJU said.

The ACJU urged all politicians as well as others to refrain from making false allegations and disseminating hate speech against the Muslim community in pursuance of political agendas.

“We further request politicians and others to refrain from indulging in hate campaigns against the Muslim Community by spreading misinformation in respect of Madarasas, Muslim personal laws, burial of Covid-19 Janazas (dead bodies) or any other rights enjoyed by the Muslims living in this country. We are of the view that those who are engaged in politics based on racism, shall never be able to guide this country towards prosperity,” ACJU said.

The ACJU noted that the Muslims and other citizens of this country have suffered immensely due to the despicable activities of those who seek to drive a wedge between communities by creating suspicion about each other for political reasons.

The ACJU also urged the media to refrain from providing a platform to evil forces who propagate anti Muslim sentiments among the public. (Colombo Gazette)