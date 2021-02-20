Ranjan Ramanayake taken to hospital for treatment

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was taken to the Hambantota hospital for treatment.

Ramanayake is currently imprisoned on charges of contempt of court. The Supreme Court sentenced him to four years’ rigorous imprisonment.

Ramanayake, who is imprisoned at the Angunukolapelessa Prison, was taken to the Hambantota hospital for treatment yesterday (Friday).

The Parliamentarian was discharged after obtaining medical attention.

The MP was seen being escorted to hospital wearing prison clothes and carrying a bag in his hand.

The Secretary General of Parliament had recently been instructed not to take any action regarding Ramanayake’s parliamentary seat until till 16 March.

The court issued the directive after Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament in January that he will seek legal opinion on MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s parliamentary seat. (Colombo Gazette)